R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 198 last week, with 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE – New confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 198, with two deaths, from March 10-16, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 15, down from the 25 reported from March 3-9.

By comparison, there were 449 new cases identified, with seven deaths, from March 12-18 in 2023. New hospital admissions that week totaled 42.

- Advertisement -

There were 5,830 tests processed from March 10-16, with nearly 8.5 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,352.

Among state residents, 182,835 individuals have received the 2023-2024 vaccine through March 2, the health department reported.