R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 198 last week, with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – New confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 198, with no deaths, from March 17-23, theBy comparison, there were 389 new cases identified, with five deaths, from March 19-25 in 2023. New hospital admissions that week totaled 35.There were 5,687 tests processed from March 17-23, with nearly 8.5 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic. Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,353. Among state residents, 182,610 individuals have received the 2023-2024 vaccine through March 2, the health department reported.