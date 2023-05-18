R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 206 last week

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 206 from May 7-13, with no deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Thursday.
Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.
New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 10 last week. Of the 13 hospitalized on May 13, none was in intensive care or being ventilated.
By comparison, there were 5,382 new cases identified from May 7-14 in 2022. The transmission rate on May 13, 2022, was 509 cases per 100,000 persons.
There have been 932,541 individuals who have completed the primary vaccine series, which is about 88% of Rhode Island residents.
Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,915.
There were 4,723 tests processed from May 7-13, with 8.8 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.
The transmission risk rates in all five state counties remain at the “low” level.
