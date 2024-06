Get Recognized for Growth and Innovation

R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 210 last week, with 3 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 210, with three deaths, from June 9-15, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 17, down from 18 reported June 2-8.

By comparison, there were 214 new cases identified, with no deaths, from June 11-17, 2023. New hospital admissions that week totaled 18.

There were 3,095 tests processed from June 9-15, with more than 8.5 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,371.

Among state residents, 189,484 individuals have received the 2023-2024 vaccine through June 15, the health department reported.