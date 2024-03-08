R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 261 last week, with 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 261, with two deaths, from Feb. 25 to March 2, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 15, down from 33 reported from Feb. 18-24.

By comparison, there were 566 new cases identified, with nine deaths, from Feb. 26 to March 4 in 2023. New hospital admissions that week totaled 54.

There were 5,928 tests processed from Feb. 25 to March 2, with nearly 8.5 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,346.

Among state residents, 181,102 individuals have received the 2023-2024 vaccine through March 2, the health department reported.