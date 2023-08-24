R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 385 last week, with 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 385, with two deaths, from Aug. 13-19, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 28 last week with a transmission rate of 36.4 cases per 100,000 persons.

By comparison, there were 1,692 new cases identified from Aug. 14-Aug. 20, 2022, and the transmission rate was 150.9 cases per 100,000 persons.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,170.

There were 4,583 tests processed from Aug. 13-19, with 8.2 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 256,369 individuals who have completed a bivalent [two doses] vaccine series as of Aug. 19, which is about 24.2% of Rhode Island residents.