R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 409 last week, with 1 death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 409, with one death, from Oct. 29-Nov. 4, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 22 from Oct. 29-Nov. 4, a decrease from 31 the week prior.

By comparison, there were 1,276 new cases identified, with 5 deaths, from Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2022. New hospital admissions that week totaled 110.

There were 6,207 tests processed from Oct. 29-Nov. 4 this year, with 8.3 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,233.

111,769 individuals have received the fall 2023 vaccine through Nov. 4, the health department reported.