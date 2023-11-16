R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 508 last week, with 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 508, with two deaths, from Nov. 5-11, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 35 from Nov. 5-11, an increase from 11 the week prior.

By comparison, there were 1,111 new cases identified, with 11 deaths, from Nov.6-12, 2022. New hospital admissions that week totaled 85.

There were 6,333 tests processed from Nov. 5-11 this year, with 8.3 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,236.

Among state residents, 123,871 individuals have received the fall 2023 vaccine through Nov. 11, the health department reported.