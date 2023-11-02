R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 543 last week, with 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 543, with two deaths, from Oct. 22-28, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 31 from Oct. 22-28, a decrease from 61 the week prior.

By comparison, there were 1,280 new cases identified, with 11 deaths, from Oct. 23-29, 2022. New hospital admissions that week totaled 118.

There were 6,382 tests processed from Oct. 22-28 this year, with 8.3 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,232.

There have been 100,358 individuals who have received the fall 2023 vaccine as of Oct. 14.