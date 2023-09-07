R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 620 last week, with 3 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 620, with three deaths, from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 42 last week with a transmission rate of 58.6 cases per 100,000 persons.

By comparison, there were 1,738 new cases identified from Aug. 21-Aug. 27, 2022, and the transmission rate was 164.3 cases per 100,000 persons.

- Advertisement -

There were 1,480 new cases identified from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, 2022, and the transmission rate was 139.9 cases per 100,000 persons.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,184.

There were 5,529 tests processed from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2, with 8.2 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 257,166 individuals who have completed a bivalent (two doses) vaccine series as of Sept. 2, which is about 24.2% of Rhode Island residents.