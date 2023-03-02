R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 646 last week, with 5 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 646 from Feb. 19-25, with five new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Thursday.

Typically, the reported COVID-19 statistics are from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospitalization admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 80 last week. Of the 87 hospitalized on Feb. 25, six were in intensive care and five were on a ventilator.

There were 61 new cases per 100,000 persons reported in Rhode Island between Feb. 19-25.

By comparison, there were 1,345 new cases identified from Feb. 19-25 in 2022. The transmission rate on Feb. 25, 2022, was 120 cases per 100,000 persons.

There have been 929,516 individuals who have completed the primary vaccine series, which is about 87.7% of Rhode Island residents.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,865.

There were 9,828 tests processed from Feb. 19-25, with 8.7 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.