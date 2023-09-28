R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 689 last week, with 3 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 689, with three deaths, from Sept. 17-23, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 45 from Sept. 17-23, an increase from 40 the week prior.

By comparison, there were 1,881 new cases identified, with two deaths, from Sept. 18-24, 2022. New hospital admissions that week totaled 95.

There were 7,924 tests processed from Sept. 17-23, with 8.3 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 257,754 individuals who have received the fall 2022 vaccine as of Sept. 23, which is about 24% of Rhode Island residents.