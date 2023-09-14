R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 698 last week, with 5 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 698, with five deaths, from Sept. 3-9, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 48 last week.

There were 1,520 new cases identified, with 10 deaths, from Sept. 4-10, 2022. New hospital admissions that week totaled 111.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,193.

There were 6,224 tests processed from Sept. 3-9, with 8.2 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 257,396 individuals who have completed a bivalent (two doses) vaccine series as of Sept. 9, which is about 24.2% of Rhode Island residents.