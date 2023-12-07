R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 712 last week, with 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 712, with two deaths, from Nov. 26-Dec. 2, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 56 from Nov. 26-Dec. 2, an increase from 39 the week prior.

By comparison, there were 1,798 new cases identified, with nine deaths, from Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2022. New hospital admissions that week totaled 109.

- Advertisement -

There were 7,142 tests processed from Nov. 26-Dec. 2 this year, with 8.3 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,255.

Among state residents, 143,644 individuals have received the 2023-2024 vaccine through Dec. 2, the health department reported.