R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 722 last week, with three deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 722, with three deaths, from Sept. 10-16, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 40 last week.

By comparison, there were 1,811 new cases identified, with six deaths, from Sept. 11-17, 2022. New hospital admissions that week totaled 113.

- Advertisement -

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,199.

There were 6,595 tests processed from Sept. 3-9, with 8.2 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 257,690 individuals who have received the fall 2022 vaccine as of Sept. 16, which is about 24% of Rhode Island residents.