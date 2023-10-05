R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 781 last week, with 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 781, with two deaths, from Sept. 24-30, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 55 from Sept. 24-30, an increase from 45 the week prior.

By comparison, there were 1,736 new cases identified, with nine deaths, from Sept. 25 through Oct. 1, 2022. New hospital admissions that week totaled 127.

There were 8,502 tests processed from Sept. 24-30, with 8.3 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,207.

There have been 257,846 individuals who have received the fall 2022 vaccine as of Sept. 30, which is about 24% of Rhode Island residents.