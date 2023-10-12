R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 781 last week, with 5 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 781, with five deaths, from Oct. 1-7, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 71 from Oct. 1-7, an increase from 55 the week prior.

By comparison, there were 1,618 new cases identified, with nine deaths, from Oct. 2-10, 2022. New hospital admissions that week totaled 154.

There were 8,029 tests processed from Oct. 1-7, with 8.3 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,212.

There have been 258,028 individuals who have received the fall 2022 vaccine as of Sept. 30, which is about 24% of Rhode Island residents.