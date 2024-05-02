R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 90 last week, with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 90, with no deaths, from April 21-27, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled seven, down from 16 reported April 14-20.

By comparison, there were 207 new cases identified, with four deaths, from April 16-22 in 2023. New hospital admissions that week totaled 26.

- Advertisement -

There were 4,085 tests processed from April 21-27, with nearly 8.5 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,364.

Among state residents, 186,851 individuals have received the 2023-2024 vaccine through April 27, the health department reported.