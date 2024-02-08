R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 928 last week, with 3 deaths

Save the Date for PBN's newest summit discussing Blue Economy, Biotechnology and Life Sciences and Renewable Energy in the state

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 928, with three deaths, from Jan. 28-Feb. 3, theBy comparison, there were 1,226 new cases identified, with six deaths, from Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2023. New hospital admissions that week totaled 83.There were 7,835 tests processed from Jan. 21-27, with 8.4 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic. Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,323. Among state residents, 176,794 individuals have received the 2023-2024 vaccine through Feb. 3, the health department reported.