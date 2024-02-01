R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 928 last week, with 7 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 928, with seven deaths, from Jan. 21-27, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 60 from Jan. 21-27, a decrease from 69 reported from Jan. 14-20.

By comparison, there were 1,449 new cases identified, with 11 deaths, from Jan. 22-28, 2023. New hospital admissions that week totaled 108.

There were 8,664 tests processed from Jan. 21-27, with 8.4 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,316.

Among state residents, 174,729 individuals have received the 2023-2024 vaccine through Jan. 27, the health department reported.