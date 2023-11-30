R.I. COVID-19 cases increased to 506 last week, with 3 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 506, with three deaths, from Nov. 19-25, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 39 from Nov. 19-25, an increase from 11 the week prior.

By comparison, there were 1,145 new cases identified, with 12 deaths, from Nov. 20-26, 2022. New hospital admissions that week totaled 116.

There were 5,534 tests processed from Nov. 19-25 this year, with 8.3 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,250.

Among state residents, 137,894 individuals have received the 2023-2024 vaccine through Nov. 25, the health department reported.