R.I. COVID-19 cases jump by 2,251 over the weekend, with 16 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 2,251 over the weekend, with 16 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Monday.

The increase included 1,091 cases on Nov. 13, a record daily case increase in the state.

COVID-19 cases in the state total 43,923, an increase of 2,394 from figures reported on Nov. 13, including adjustments in previous days’ totals.

Deaths in Rhode Island due to the virus total 1,270 to date.

- Advertisement -

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 256, a rise from 250 reported on Nov. 13. Of those hospitalized, 21 are in intensive care units and 12 are on ventilators.

There were 6,195 tests processed Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 7.8%.

There have been 1.36 million tests conducted in the state to date.