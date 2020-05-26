R.I. COVID-19 cases reach 14.2K; Raimondo praises R.I.’s Memorial Day weekend compliance

PROVIDENCE – If Memorial Day weekend was a test of the state’s ability to comply with coronavirus restrictions, residents and businesses performed “fantastically,” Gov. Gina M. Raimondo said on Tuesday.

Raimondo touted a near-100% compliance among business employees and customers with mask-wearing as well as abiding by social distancing guidelines at parks, beaches and other public spaces recently reopened under the first phase of the state’s economic plan.

“Overwhelmingly, people were out and about doing the right thing,” she said. “That’s better than it’s ever been.”

She and R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott in particular emphasized mask-wearing as a scientifically-proven way to protect others from becoming infected.

“It’s effective, it’s inexpensive and it’s easy to follow,” Raimondo said.

Continued compliance with these rules will be key to continued steps toward reviving the state economy, including the June 1 target for a second phase of reopening, Raimondo said.

The weekend “good news story,” in Raimondo’s words, comes as the state reports its lowest single-day new case count in weeks on Tuesday, as well as declining hospitalizations.

Cases of COVID-19 in the state increased by 152, to 14,210, with 26 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health reported on Tuesday.

The increases reflect numbers from both May 24 and Monday. The state did not provide updates on Monday because it was a holiday.

The state has now reported a total of 634 fatalities related to the new coronavirus.

There are currently 226 people hospitalized due to the virus, a decline from 240 reported on May 24. There are 50 patients in intensive care units and 36 patients on ventilators. To date, 1,158 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

The state conducted 1,287 tests on Monday, bringing the state total to 135,363. The testing over the holiday weekend was slower than normal. For instance, the state conducted 3,777 tests on May 21.

Acknowledging that the smaller case count reflects reduced testing capacity over the holiday weekend, Raimondo also said it indicates the state is not experiencing a spike in the wake of beginning its phased reopening.

Asked about the disproportionate impact of the virus in denser, urban communities including Providence, Central Falls and Pawtucket, Raimondo said the state will continue to be vigilant in monitoring while urging residents across the state to comply with guidelines regardless of severity in their communities.

“It’s no us versus them, it’s all of us,” she said.

Of the 13 people who died since Monday, five were residents of nursing or assisted living homes; one person was in their 60s, four in their 70s, three in their 80s and five in their 90s.

Details on many industry-specific guidelines for June 1 reopening are available on reopeningri.com, though specifics for gyms and hair salons are coming in the next few days, Raimondo said.

This story has been updated to include details of the governor’s press conference.