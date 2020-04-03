R.I. COVID-19 cases reach 711, with two more deaths; state expanding hospital bed capacity

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 54 since Thursday to 711, along with two more deaths, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo said Friday.

That brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state to 14. Hospitalizations due to the virus in the state totaled 72 on Friday.

Raimondo said that part of her efforts to prepare for a surge in cases includes making sure the state has enough hospital beds for those affected. She said the state is working to convert the Rhode Island Convention Center, the former Citizens Bank building in Cranston and the former Lowe’s building in North Kingstown as locations, adding over 1,000 beds to the state total.

This story will be updated.

