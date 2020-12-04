R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 1.3K, with 13 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,326 on Thursday, with 13 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island totaled 408, a decrease of one day to day. Of those hospitalized, 45 were in an intensive care unit and 29 were on a ventilator.

In addition, there are seven patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at the Cranston field hospital, which is managed by Care New England Health System. A spokeswoman at Lifespan Corp. was not immediately available to provide information on the number of patients with COVID-19 at the field hospital at the R.I. Convention Center.

Cases in the state have totaled 62,137 to date, an increase of 1,415 cases from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths in the state due to COVID-19 have totaled 1,413 to date.

There were 14,478 tests processed in Rhode Island on Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 9.2%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 32.6%.

There have been 1.61 million tests administered in the state to date to 545,059 individuals.

