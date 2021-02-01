R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 1.4K over weekend, with 19 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 increased by 1,409 from Jan. 29 through Sunday, with 19 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 316, a decline from 324 reported prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, 47 were in an intensive care unit, a decline from 50 reported on Jan. 29, and 29 were on a ventilator, a decline of two from Jan. 29 figures.
Cases in the state have totaled 115,956 to date, an increase of 1,518 from cases reported on Jan. 29, accounting for both the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.
Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,173 to date.
There were 6,710 tests processed Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 3.7%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 20.3%.
There have been 2.55 million tests administered to date in Rhode Island to 744,750 individuals.
The department also said that 74,557 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date, as well as 25,917 second doses.
