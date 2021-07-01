R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 10, weekly transmission rate drops to ‘low’

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 10 on Wednesday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 19, a decline of two day to day. Of those hospitalized, three were in an intensive care unit and four were on a ventilator.

The department said that there have been 9.9 cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “low transmission,” falling just under the threshold defined as “moderate transmission.”

There have been 632,655 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.28 million total COVID-19 doses administered to date.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 152,618 to date, a rise of five from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,730 to date.

There were 6,086 tests processed Wednesday, with an overall positive rate of 0.2%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 1.4%.

There have been 4.48 million tests administered in the state to date to 955,114 individuals.