R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 1,091 over weekend; no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island have increased by 1,091 from April 29 through Sunday – including 229 new cases on Sunday alone – with no new deaths in that stretch, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 in the state total 60, a decrease from 67 reported on April 29. The numbers of those who are in intensive care or on a ventilator are less than five.

There have been 319.5 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days.

By comparison from year to year, there were 675 new cases identified between April 29, 2021, through May 1, 2021. The transmission rate on May 1 was 157 cases per 100,000 residents.

There were 146 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 1, 2021, of which 27 were in the ICU and 21 were on ventilators.

To date, there have been 829,298 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.17 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 372,866 to date, an increase of 1,237 from figures reported April 29, accounting for the day-to-day increases as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 3,520.

There were 1,821 tests processed on Sunday. There have been 7.8 million tests administered in the state.