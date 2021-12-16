R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 1,092, with 5 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,092 on Wednesday, with five new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 261, down from 280 reported on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 41 were in intensive care units and 26 were on a ventilator.

There have been 701 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

Case numbers a year ago were slightly lower, with 1,041 cases identified on Dec. 15, 2020. At that time, there were 516 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, of whom 63 were in the ICU and 32 were on a ventilator. The transmission rate then was 708.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

To date, there have been 789,670 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.86 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state totaled 207,556, an increase of 1,199 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,985.

There were 19,785 tests processed on Wednesday, with a positive rate of 5.5%. There have been 6.36 million tests administered in the state.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.