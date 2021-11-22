R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 1,106 over weekend, with 7 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,106 from Nov. 19 through Sunday, with seven new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island totaled 103, a decline from 113 reported prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, 22 were in intensive care units and 12 were on ventilators.

There have been 305.8 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 756,675 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.7 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

- Advertisement -

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 187,531 to date, an increase of 1,144 from figures reported Nov. 19, accounting for the day-to-day increases as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,913.

There were 5,615 tests processed on Sunday with a positive rate of 5.4%. There have been 5.96 million tests administered in the state to date.