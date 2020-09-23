R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 121, with 3 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Despite Rhode Island recently being added to three more states’ travel advisory lists on Tuesday, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo said Wednesday during her coronavirus briefing that Rhode Island is in a good place.

“It’s a good place to be,” said Raimondo of the state’s overall positive rate.

The governor said that she thought it was more important to pay attention to percent positive instead of the number of new cases since the state is conducting many more COVID-19 tests compared to daily tests several months ago.

“Rhode Island is testing more than almost any other state in the country,” said Raimondo.

According to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center, Rhode Island is conducting an average of 7.3 tests per 1,000 people, which is third in the country, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Massachusetts is conducting 8.3 tests per every 1,000 people and North Dakota is conducting 7.4 tests per every 1,000 people, according to their tracking system.

On Tuesday, Rhode Island was No. 2 in the nation for the highest number of COVID-19 tests administered per 100,000 people.

The governor’s press conference comes as cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 121 on Tuesday, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

After nearly a week of K-12 schools reopening across the state, Raimondo reported that there were 33 positive cases among students and school staff who had been in school buildings. However, she said there were also 44 new cases for those who had been studying virtually and did not go to school in-person.

“At this point, we are not seeing transmission in schools,” said Raimondo.

Cases in the state have totaled 24,177 to date, an increase of 133 from figures reported on Tuesday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

The state also announced three more deaths due to the virus, bringing the state total to 1,102. Of these most recent deaths, R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said that one person was in their 70s, one was in their 80s and one person was in their 90s.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 86, an increase from 82 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, nine were in intensive care units and five were on ventilators.

There were 8,234 tests administered in Rhode Island on Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 1.5%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative tests, the positive rate was 8.1%.

The DOH also updated its data hub on Wednesday, providing week-by-week data for overall positive rates, new hospital admissions and new cases per 100,000 residents.

“From the beginning of this crisis, I have promised to be transparent,” said Raimondo. “I like to think that we have done that.”

In the week ended Sept. 19, the state’s new cases per 100,000 residents was 73, an increase from 54 one week prior. The overall positive rate for the week was 1.4%, an increase from 1.1% in the week ended Sept. 12. New hospital admissions for the week totaled 41, a decline from 58 one week prior.

The DOH said the new weekly tracking metrics on the hub will be updated weekly on Tuesdays. The hub also shows thresholds for the three metrics that could potentially result in greater restrictions in the state, if exceeded. Those thresholds are: Over 100 new cases per 100,000 residents, over 210 new hospitalizations in a week and over a 5% positive test rate in a given week.

This story has been updated to include information from the governor’s press conference.