R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 124; 3 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 increased by 124 on Thursday, according to the R.I. Department of Health Friday.

Cases in the state totaled 23,620, an increase of 132 from figures reported on Thursday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days. The three-day average of new cases in the state was 116.

The state also reported three more deaths due to the virus, bringing the state total to 1,088.

Hospitalizations due to the virus totaled 85, a decline of three day to day. The three-day average of new cases was 86. Of those hospitalized, seven were in intensive care units and six were on ventilators.

There were 8,487 new tests reported Friday, with an overall positive rate of 1.5%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 7%. There have been 675,108 tests administered in the state to date.