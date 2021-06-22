R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 13, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 13 on Monday, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 32, a rise of three day to day. Of those hospitalized, eight were in an intensive care unit and five were on a ventilator.

The department said that over the previous seven days, there have been 12.5 new cases per 100,000 residents in Rhode Island, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention categorizes as “moderate transmission.”

There have been 615,552 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.25 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to date.

- Advertisement -

Confirmed cases of the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 152,443 to date, a rise of 14 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus have totaled 2,726 to date in Rhode Island.

There were 3,813 tests processed Monday, with an overall positive rate of 0.3%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 1.7%.

There have been 4.43 million tests administered in the state to date to 948,309 individuals.