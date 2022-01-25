R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 1,321, with 10 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,321, with 10 new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health reported on Tuesday.

The daily case count marks an ongoing decline over the past week in new COVID-19 cases, following a surge once the omicron strain took hold leading to a peak of 6,772 new cases reported in a single day on Jan. 5.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 now total 460, an increase from the 452 reported the previous day. Of those hospitalized, 35 are in intensive care units and 26 are on ventilators.

There have been 1,547 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.” But that’s the lowest it’s been since Dec. 29, when the R.I. Department of Health reported 1,399 cases per 100,000 Rhode Islanders within a seven-day period. it’s a figure that’s reached as high as 3,573 per 100,000 on Jan. 9.

While down compared to recent figures during the omicron surge, the latest daily report of 1,321 new cases is still about four times greater than the amount of new cases reported a year ago. Hospitalizations are also up slightly from this point last year.

There were 330 new cases identified on Jan. 24, 2021, which was a Sunday. There were 379 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at the time, of which 61 were in the ICU and 38 were on ventilators, and the transmission rate then was 475 cases per 100,000 residents.

To date, there have been 799,832 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.06 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 334,581, an increase of 1,321 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,263 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 11,230 tests processed on Monday with a positive rate of 11.8%. There have been 7.2 million tests administered in the state since the pandemic began.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.