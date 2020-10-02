R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 133, with 1 more death

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 133 on Thursday, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Cases have totaled 25,076 to date, an increase of 162 from figures reported on Thursday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well was data revisions for previous days.

The DOH also announced another death due to the virus, bringing the state death toll to 1,118.

There were 96 hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state, an increase from 94 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, seven were in intensive care units and seven were on ventilators.

There were 9,840 tests administered on Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 1.4%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 6.6%.

There have been 797,014 tests conducted in the state to date.