R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 139, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 139 on Thursday, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 92, a decline of four day to day. Of those hospitalized, 20 were in an intensive care unit, a decline of two day to day, and 14 were on a ventilator, a decline of one from the previous day.

There have been 488,539 individuals fully vaccinated and 1.05 million doses of vaccines administered in the state to date.

Confirmed cases in Rhode Island have totaled 150,385 to date, a rise of 154 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in the state have totaled 2,700 to date.

There were 11,661 tests processed Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 1.2%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 11.4%.

There have been 4.18 million tests administered in Rhode Island to date to 913,807 individuals.