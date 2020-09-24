R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 139, with four more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 139 on Wednesday, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Cases in the state have totaled 24,311 to date, an increase of 134, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

The DOH also announced four more deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island, with deaths now totaling 1,106.

Those hospitalized with COVID-19 numbered 94, an increase from 86 one day prior. Eight of those patients were in intensive care units and four were on ventilators.

There were 9,727 tests administered in Rhode Island on Wednesday, with an overall positive rate of 1.4%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative tests, the positive rate was 6.1%. There have been 717,047 tests conducted in the state since the pandemic started.