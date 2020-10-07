Raimondo: R.I. yet to see any school COVID-19 outbreaks

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Gina M. Raimondo said Wednesday that there “haven’t been any [COVID-19] outbreaks” in K-12 schools throughout Rhode Island.

There have been 260 cases identified so far in the K-12 community, which includes students, school staff and teachers. Raimondo said that out of the 260, 109 cases were identified through the designated school testing center.

Raimondo said that half of the positive cases are stemming from school staff members and students that haven’t yet walked into a school, but are learning or working from home.

Out of the 95 schools that have identified a positive case, 69 schools only have one case, according to the governor.

“We haven’t seen outbreaks,” said the governor. “It doesn’t mean we won’t.”

In the four weeks since schools opened on Sept. 14, the testing capacity designated for schools has administered almost 6,000 tests so far, running 4,200 on students and 1,400 tests on school staff and teachers, according to Raimondo. These numbers include those who are also learning virtually.

The governor’s briefing comes as cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 145 on Tuesday, the R.I Department of Health said Wednesday.

Raimondo said she does not want Rhode Islanders to become “alarmed” at the number of new cases each day, which have been reaching well over 100 new cases each day as of late.

“When you’re testing so many people, you’re going to see more cases,” said Raimondo, who emphasized that it’s important to keep the percent positive rate below 2%.

Raimondo said that nearly 90% of Rhode Island’s economy has returned to pre-pandemic levels. However, Rhode Island remains on many travel advisory list in neighboring states; including Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

Cases in the state have totaled 25,776 to date, an increase of 180 from figures reported on Tuesday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

The state also announced one more death due to the virus, bringing the state total to 1,126. According to R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said this person was in their 80s.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 107, an increase from 93 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 10 were in intensive care units and five were on ventilators.

There were 9,524 tests administered in the state on Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 1.5%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative tests, the positive rate in the state was 5.2%.

“That’s a lot of testing. That should give you confidence,” said Raimondo, who said that the state’s percent positive is a stable, safe rate of positivity.

Break rooms in work places have been a source of congregations, social gatherings and forgetting health guidelines, according to Alexander-Scott.

“We have seen cases in break rooms where COVID transmission has occurred,” she said.

There have been 838,482 COVID-19 tests conducted in the state to date.

This story has been updated to include information from the governor’s briefing.