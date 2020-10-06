R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 145, with 4 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 145 on Monday, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Cases in the state have totaled 25,596 to date, an increase of 177 from figures reported on Monday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

The state also reported four more deaths due to the virus, bringing the state death toll to 1,125.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island totaled 93, an increase of one from one day prior. Of those hospitalized, eight were in intensive care units and four were on ventilators.

- Advertisement -

There were 7,168 tests administered in the state on Monday, with an overall positive rate of 2%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative results, the positive rate was 5.6%.

The state also updated its weekly COVID-19 metric tracking figures Tuesday.

The overall positive rate in the state last week was 1.5%, an increase from 1.2% one week prior. The state’s threshold for the positive rate that may trigger additional restrictions in the state is 5%.

The number of new hospital admissions totaled 66, a decline from 70 one week prior. The threshold for potential restrictions for hospitalizations is 210.

The state also had 92 cases per 100,000 residents last week, an increase from 71 cases one week prior. The DOH’s cases per 100,000 threshold is 100, meaning last week was close to exceeding the state designated threshold.