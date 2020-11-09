R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 1,521 over weekend, with 9 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,521 from Nov. 6 through Sunday, with nine more deaths, according to the R.I. Department of Health Monday.

Cases in the state have totaled 38,009 to date, an increase of 1,629 from figures reported Nov. 6, accounting for both the day to day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

The increase on Nov. 6 was 687, setting a daily record for the state, an increase from the previous record of a revised 669 cases reported for Nov. 5.

Deaths in the state due to the virus have totaled 1,233 to date.

- Advertisement -

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 212, an increase from 187 on Nov. 6. Of those hospitalized, 27 were in an intensive care unit and 17 were on a ventilator.

There were 3,975 tests processed Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 6.7%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative tests, the positive rate was 18.4%.

There have been 1.26 million tests to date administered to 465,031 individuals in the state.