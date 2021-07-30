R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 156, with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 156 on Thursday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 31, a decline of one day to day. Of those hospitalized, seven were in intensive care units, and three were on a ventilator.

The department said that there have been 85.2 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Islanders in the past seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “substantial transmission.”

The COVID-19-related death on Thursday was the first reported by state officials since July 14.

There have been 657,529 individuals fully vaccinated in the state to date as well as 1.33 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 154,339, an increase of 186 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

There were 6,093 tests processed Thursday with an overall positive rate of 2.6%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 12.1%.

There have been 4.61 million tests administered in the state to 980,966 individuals.