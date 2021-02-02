R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 158, with 13 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 158, with 13 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health reported on Tuesday.
State-run testing and vaccination sites were closed Monday due to the snowstorm.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 307, a decline from 316 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 41 are in intensive care units, a decline from 47 one day prior, and 25 are on ventilators, a decline from 29 reported on Monday.
Cases in the state have total 116,191 to date, an increase of 235 from figures reported Monday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.
Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 2,186 to date.
There were 5,763 tests processed Monday, with an overall positive rate of 2.7%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 22.7%.
There have been 2.55 million tests processed in the state for 745,645 individuals.
The department also said that there have been 75,523 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state, as well as 26,861 second doses.
Weekly metrics:
- The state’s weekly positive rate last week was 3.3%, a decline from 4% one week prior. The metric remained under the department’s set threshold of 5% for the second straight week.
- New hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 295, a decline from 386 one week prior, but remained above the department’s set threshold of 210.
- Cases per 100,000 residents totaled 399 last week, a decline from 494 one week prior, remaining well above the set threshold of 100.
