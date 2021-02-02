R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 158, with 13 more deaths

By
-
COVID-19 CASES in Rhode Island increased by 158 on Monday, however, state run testing sites were closed due to the snowstorm. / COURTESY R.I. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
COVID-19 CASES in Rhode Island increased by 158 on Monday, however, state-run testing sites were closed due to the snowstorm. / COURTESY R.I. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 158, with 13 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health reported on Tuesday.

State-run testing and vaccination sites were closed Monday due to the snowstorm.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 307, a decline from 316 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 41 are in intensive care units, a decline from 47 one day prior, and 25 are on ventilators, a decline from 29 reported on Monday.

Cases in the state have total 116,191 to date, an increase of 235 from figures reported Monday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

- Advertisement -

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 2,186 to date.

There were 5,763 tests processed Monday, with an overall positive rate of 2.7%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 22.7%.

There have been 2.55 million tests processed in the state for 745,645 individuals.

The department also said that there have been 75,523 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state, as well as 26,861 second doses.

Weekly metrics:

  • The state’s weekly positive rate last week was 3.3%, a decline from 4% one week prior. The metric remained under the department’s set threshold of 5% for the second straight week.
  • New hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 295, a decline from 386 one week prior, but remained above the department’s set threshold of 210.
  • Cases per 100,000 residents totaled 399 last week, a decline from 494 one week prior, remaining well above the set threshold of 100.

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display