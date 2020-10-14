Raimondo set to announce increased COVID-19 restrictions as cases spike

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Gina M. Raimondo said Wednesday that new restrictions will be announced soon due to a spike in new cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations due to the virus.

The regulations will be announced on Thursday at a 1:00 p.m. press conference.

“This is a wake up call, for all of us and I am worried about the holidays,” said the governor, who advised Rhode Islanders to cancel Halloween parties and not travel for Thanksgiving. “No matter how you slice it, we have to adjust.”

While Raimondo said she would not yet disclose the restrictions that will be, she said the new rules will not include moving back to the second phase of reopening, transitioning to virtual learning for schools or clamping down on retail stores and restaurants.

“Our economic crisis is as brutal as our public health crisis,” said Raimondo, who said she is looking to keep people working.

Raimondo’s press conference comes as cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 160, with eight deaths, according to the R.I. Department of Health Wednesday.

“We’re on the wrong path,” said Raimondo, and said she wants to boost testing of asymptomatic Rhode Islanders.

Cases in the state total 27,164 to date, an increase of 204 from figures reported on Tuesday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to COVID-19 in the state total 1,147. The daily fatality count increase of eight is the largest in the state since mid-June.

“We’re at a critical time and we have to protect ourselves, our state and our loved ones,” said Raimondo.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island total 131, an increase from 126 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 13 are in intensive care units and four are on ventilators.

Over the past four weeks, there has been a doubling of hospitalizations.

“I’m hearing from the folks that run our hospitals, ‘Gov, we’re getting concerned,’” said Raimondo.

There were 5,954 tests processed Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 2.7%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 7.7%.

“That’s way too high,” said Raimondo.

There have been 912,259 tests administered in Rhode Island to date, accounting for 383,063 individuals.

This story has been updated to include information from the governor’s press conference.