R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 163 since July 3; state sees 9 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island rose by 163 from July 3 through Monday, totaling 17,154 to date, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

The department did not release weekend figures on Monday due to the Fourth of July holiday.

Deaths due to the virus increased by nine from July 3 to total 969 to date.

Current hospitalizations in the state totaled 55, a decline from 61 before the weekend. Of those hospitalized, four were in intensive care units and four were on ventilators. To date, 1,677 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Rhode Island hospitals.

The state conducted 2,680 tests Monday, bringing the state total to 260,690. Monday’s positive rate for COVID-19 tests was 2.2%.