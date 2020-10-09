R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 167, with 3 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 167, with three more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Friday.

Cases total 26,294 to date, an increase of 245, accounting for both the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

The state has reported a total of 1,130 deaths related to the new coronavirus.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 112, a decline from 117 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 10 are in intensive care units and six are on ventilators.

There were 10,062 COVID-19 tests administered in the state on Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 1.7%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 5.5%.

There have been 864,638 tests conducted in the state to date.