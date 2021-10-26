R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 171, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 171 on Monday, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 95, a decline from 97 reported one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 16 were in intensive care units and seven were on a ventilator.

There have been 124.9 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 735,582 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.54 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 178,646, a rise of 185 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,876 to date.

There were 8,839 tests processed Monday, with a positive rate of 1.9%. There have been 5.64 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state to date.

The department also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, with all three improving:

The positive rate in the state was 1.7% last week, a decline from 2.1% one week prior.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 72, a decline from 100 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 residents totaled 134, a decline from 176 one week prior.