R.I. to allow outdoor restaurant dining starting May 18; state sees 8 more COVID-19 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Two months after restaurants across the state were forced to shutter their doors, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo on Monday detailed plans to resurrect limited, outdoor dining starting May 18.

The decision comes after what Raimondo characterized as a successful start to the state’s phased reopening Saturday, with non-essential retail businesses able to open their doors to customers. Restaurants will similarly be subject to new restrictions under anticipated reopening, including limiting service to outdoor dining, with reservation-only customers in groups of no more than five people and no more than 20 total tables – spaced at least 8 feet apart or separated by physical barriers. Single-use menus, condiments and utensils or complete cleaning of these common-use items is strongly recommended. Restaurants will also be required to keep 30-day customer logs to help with contact tracing efforts.

The R.I. Department of Business Regulation is working to ease red tape associated with municipal approvals and permits required for restaurants to open outdoor dining and liquor service. A one-time offer of free, additional cleaning supplies for restaurants is also being developed.

The state will continue to enforce these rules based on “voluntary compliance,” Raimondo said. She lauded businesses for compliance with state guidelines, estimating 95% of employees were wearing the requisite face coverings based on weekend inspections. Customer compliance with face mask mandates was at an estimated 75%, which Raimondo said needed to be improved.

Despite the early success of the phase one reopening, Raimondo said it will be several weeks before the state considers moving to a second phase of lifted restrictions. Acknowledging the frustration of those eager to jump start a struggling economy – including protesters outside the State House during the briefing – she emphasized taking a slow and cautious approach.

“I only want to reopen this economy once,” she said. “I don’t want this to be in fits and starts. Let’s go slowly, walk before we run, take this in phases so we can never take a step back.”

Additional details on what signs would lead the state to the next phase of reopening, or alternately, to move backwards, are still being determined.

Raimondo also pledged to use a portion of the $1.25 billion in federal stimulus funds allocated to the state under the CARES Act to help restaurants and small businesses with the costs required to reopen, with a formal announcement and details to come.

Raimondo hailed the latest daily data as a “good news story” pointing to continued decline in hospitalization. R.I. Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott also noted the nearly-100,000 state residents tested as an incredible feat in the 71 days since the first person tested positive.

Cases of COVID-19 in the state increased by 176, to 11,450, with eight more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Monday. Of the new deaths, three were in their 60s, two each were in their 70s and 80s and one was in their 90s.

The state has reported a total of 430 fatalities related to the new coronavirus.

There are 276 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, a decline from 283 the day before. Of those hospitalized, 73 are in intensive care units and 52 are on a ventilator.

To date, 841 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

The state conducted 2,119 tests on Sunday, to bring its total to 93,332.

Alexander-Scott cautioned that negative tests offer only a point-in-time result, urging those who test negative but who have been exposed to the virus or display symptoms to self-quarantine.

Asked about the state’s goal to test all nursing home residents and workers as of Monday, Alexander-Scott said the answer was not immediately available.

Further details on restaurant reopening will be available later Monday at reopeningri.com.

This story has been updated to include information from the governor’s press conference.