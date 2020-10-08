R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 182, with 1 more death

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 182 on Wednesday, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

The increase would have been the largest day-to-day increase since May 22, but revisions to data increased the case numbers reported Wednesday from 145 cases to 183.

Cases have totaled 26,045 to date, an increase of 269 from figures reported one day prior, accounting for both the day to day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

The state also reported one more death due to the virus, bringing the state total to 1,127.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 117, an increase from 107 one day prior.

There were 10,130 tests conducted on Wednesday, with an overall positive rate of 1.8%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 6.3%.

There have been 859,429 tests administered in the state to date.