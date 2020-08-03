R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 184 over the weekend, with 3 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 184 from July 31 through Sunday, with three more deaths, according to the R.I. Department of Health.
All cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island total 19,246, an increase of 224 from figures reported on July 31, accounting for both day-to-day increases as well as data revisions for previous days. The three-day average of new cases in the state is 61.
The state also reported three new deaths due to the virus, with zero on July 31 (marking three-straight days of no COVID-19 deaths), one on Aug. 1 and two on Aug. 2.
To date, the state has reported 1,010 deaths related to the new coronavirus.
There are currently 80 people hospitalized in the state due to the virus, an increase from 76 reported on July 31. The three-day average of hospitalizations is 78. Of those hospitalized, 14 are in intensive care units and five are on ventilators.
There were 2,476 tests conducted Sunday, with a positive rate of 2.1%. When excluding both repeat negative and repeat positive results, the positive rate for the day was 5%. To date, there have been 376,671 COVID-19 tests administered in the state.
