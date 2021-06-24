R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 19 with one new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 19 on Wednesday, with one new death, the R.I. Department said Thursday.

Cases on Tuesday had risen by 32 with no new deaths, the department reported Wednesday evening.

Hospitalizations in the state totaled 26, a decline of one day to day. Of those hospitalized, seven were in intensive care units and three were on ventilators.

There have been 12.8 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “moderate transmission.”

There have been 619,256 individuals fully vaccinated in Rhode Island, as well as 1.25 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 152,501 since March 2020, a rise of 20 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus have totaled 2,727 in Rhode Island.

There were 5,519 tests processed Wednesday with an overall positive rate of 0.3%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 2.1%.

There have been 4.44 million tests administered in the state to date to 950,119 individuals.